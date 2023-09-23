Saturday, September 23, 2023

Moment of Zen: Autumn Leaves 🍁 🍂


Welcome to the first day of Autumn!
My favorite season!


(Not Isabella)
Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

Dan 1957 said...

Happy autumn eve man here in the high desert of New Mexico trees are turning

September 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM
Joe said...

Dan, the trees in the higher elevations are turning here, but we are still a week or so away from the peak season. Vermont is it's most beautiful in fall.

September 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)