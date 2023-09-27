Rough Day 🤕

I had a terrible migraine yesterday. It had woken me several times in the night, but I went into work anyway. I had my regular class to teach, but as soon as my class was over, I went home. I spent the rest of the day in as much darkness and quiet as possible. I’m not sure what brought on this migraine, but it could have been partly because of how tired I’ve been from the past few weeks. I’m feeling better this morning, though I still have a minor headache. I have a ton of work to do today, so I’m going to work. Usually, if I can keep busy enough, I can hold off the worst of the pain. It’s when I have nothing to do, or dealing with annoying people, that the pain gets out of hand.
