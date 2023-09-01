I was not particularly happy to get out of bed this morning. I had trouble falling asleep last night, and I don’t feel like I got enough sleep. Today is going to be a pretty busy day, but at least I have a three-day weekend to recover and refresh which I’ll need because the next two weeks will be very busy week.
I also want to say that I hope all of my readers who were in the path of Hurricane Idalia are ok. Hurricanes can be rough even for those do not live right on the coast where it makes landfall.
Thank goodness it’s Friday, and if you’re in the United States, I hope you’ll enjoy Labor Day weekend. Does anyone have any special plans? I don’t have any plans, but I plan to just relax.
