I’m not sure what I’ll do today. I have the day off to make up for some extra time I worked. I also have Monday off because I have to work tomorrow. I know I need to go to the bank and the grocery store, but those are just errands. What I’d really like to do today is go for a hike. The weather is cool and the leaves are changing. It should be really beautiful where I like to go hiking. I don’t know if I’ll get the motivation to actually go. I prefer to hike in the early morning shortly after daylight. I guess we’ll just have to see how motivated I am. I’ve been awake since 4 am; not because of Isabella, but a strange dream and I couldn’t go back to sleep. So, this morning, I’ll do one of two things: go for a hike or go back to bed.
