Through the summer, Vermont has been largely avoided the heatwave that has affected everywhere else in the country. I have certainly not missed the heat that had to deal with while growing up in Alabama and living in Mississippi. Vermont though has still suffered through this summer that seems to be a good look at global warming. Vermont has broken records for rainfall which has led to flooding around the state.
The heat affecting the rest of the country has reached Vermont. Thankfully, it’s not as bad as it’s been elsewhere. It’s gotten to around 90° (32° C) this past week, but 90° in Vermont after experiencing cooler temperatures feels much worse. I know there are places south of us who would love to have temperatures as low as 90°. Over the next few days, our temperatures will slowly decrease. By the end of next week, we’ll be back to having highs in the mid- to upper 60s (18-21° C). With the cooler temperatures will also come more rain.
Anyone who has experienced the weather this summer and still thinks that global warming/climate change isn’t real are just willfully ignorant and/or only listen to people who deny climate change. Most of the more vocal climate change deniers do so because it might cost them a little more to be less environmentally destructive or because their wealth is tied to the oil industry. If we don’t do more to safeguard the environment, the weather will continue to get hotter in the summer, winters will get shorter, though probably more intense, storms will continue to become more massive and destructive, among many more adverse effects.
If a heatwave came with the guy above, it might be more tolerable.
He is quite the hottie! And … in an era of shorter shorts for guys, I like the look of the longer short on this guy.
So many heat records going on with this unusual heat wave.
One of the most surprising record was in a north Inuit village where it was 35°C two days ago.
Those people are experiencing so bad consequences of the planet warming that it changes their way of living. No more ice to hunt on and heat they aren't used to.
We in the south should really be more attentive because all those climate changes are affecting not only us but people and animals all over the world.
Maxi of the week , saturday :
- Paris : 36°c
- Marseille : 31°C
