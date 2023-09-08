T.G.I.F.!!!

I’ll probably be in a similar position when I get home this evening. It’s been an exhausting week, but it’s gone pretty well. I’m going to take tomorrow to recover before the Vermont Pride Parade on Sunday. A good friend and I are going to have brunch in Burlington and then watch the parade. If it’s not raining (like it did last year), we might go to the Pride Festival after the parade. I’d love to go to the Burly Bears event after the festival, but I’m not sure I’ll have that much energy. We’ll see. It only depends on what my friend also wants to do.
Have A Great Weekend! Happy Pride!
1 comment:
Bring an umbrella on Sunday in Burlington : https://www.google.fr/search?q=meteo+burlington+vermont&newwindow=1&sca_esv=555497980&sxsrf=AB5stBi982-HZo1vUNFj0MnMooB8WazvtA%3A1694168835392&ei=A_f6ZMm9F4mIkdUP3o2i6A8&oq=meteo+Burlington&gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiEG1ldGVvIEJ1cmxpbmd0b24qAggAMgUQABiABDIFEAAYgAQyBRAAGIAEMgUQABiABDIFEAAYgAQyBRAAGIAEMgYQABgWGB4yBhAAGBYYHjIGEAAYFhgeMgYQABgWGB5IsCtQnAdYhRRwAXgBkAEAmAHeAaAB0ASqAQU1LjAuMbgBAcgBAPgBAfgBAsICChAAGEcY1gQYsAPCAgoQABiKBRiwAxhDwgIPECMYsQIYJxidAhhGGIACwgIHEAAYgAQYCsICDRAAGIAEGLEDGIMBGArCAggQABgHGB4YCsICCxAAGIoFGLEDGIMBwgIPECMYigUYJxidAhhGGIACwgIHECMYigUYJ8ICDhAAGIAEGLEDGIMBGMkDwgIIEAAYgAQYkgPCAggQABiKBRiSA8ICCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBwgINEAAYgAQYFBiHAhixA-IDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgo&sclient=gws-wiz-serp
Post a Comment