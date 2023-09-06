Yesterday was a very busy day, and today won’t be any better. I’m teaching a class for an introductory course and thus, I am teaching at least one class for every professor in this department (some have two sections of this class, so I’ll be teaching for them more than once). In all, I have thirty-five classes to teach over the next two weeks: twenty-eight for this department, three for another department, and my four regular classes for the semester long history class I’m teaching. Needless to say, it’s exhausting and I’m barely in my office all day, and when I am my office, I’m working to keep up with emails and my other usual duties. Yesterday, I was so tired, I went to bed at 8:45 p.m. I’d planned to at least stay awake until 9 p.m., but I didn’t make it. I had to fight off Isabella for an extra hour of sleep this morning.
My blog posts might be short over the next two weeks. If they don’t come at their usual posting time, know I am OK, just busy and tired.
