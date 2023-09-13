Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Looking to those two sexy bombs, buns, are making me so sad and discouraged. God isn't fair to make those cuties come in our world while me and other «ordinary ugly men» are left alone and being eternal single wrecks.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Looking to those two sexy bombs, buns, are making me so sad and discouraged.
God isn't fair to make those cuties come in our world while me and other «ordinary ugly men» are left alone and being eternal single wrecks.
Post a Comment