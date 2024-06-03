It’s a new work week, and sort of a new era at the museum. My new director has her first day today. While she’ll probably spend most of her time with onboarding procedures and paperwork, she should be in the museum this afternoon. I initially had trepidations about this new era. I usually do not deal well with the anticipation of change, but once it happens, I generally go with the flow. With a new boss, I was worried about someone coming in and being a micromanager.
However, a few weeks ago, I had a long meeting with her, and we discussed the museum’s educational activities and our public programs. At that time, she reiterated that she was there to help not micromanage or change anything. My former director had already told her that I was very good at my job, and she was lucky to have me. I don’t expect a lot of upheaval, but I do expect a more competent director.
My previous director was a nice guy, sometimes too nice, and a good friend, but he was never cut out to be a museum administrator. I’ve always felt like his wife pushed him to pursue the position, and he was just not ready. That led to some issues, and there were times when he would hide his head in the sand instead of effectively dealing with issues that arose. I am hoping that our new director is a stronger person and a better advocate for her employees, and I hope she’ll take on problems that come up and handle them competently.
Of course, only time will tell how she will perform as director, but what I’ve seen so far, I am optimistic. I am not always the best judge of character, nor the best at recognizing red flags. I was in the hiring committee for our new director, so I hope we made the right choice. In the last two hiring committees I was on, I think we made mistakes and missed the red flags. So, I worry that I may have missed any red flags; however, I hope I learned from my previous experiences. In the song “Feelin’ Good,” Nina Simone sang:
It's a new dawn
It's a new day
It's a new life for me, ooh
And I'm feeling good
I guess we’ll see how it goes, but as of now, I’m feeling good.
