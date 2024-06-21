Working Friday

I wish I could just stay in bed today. I woke up around 2:30 am with a migraine. Luckily, I was able to go back to sleep, but when I woke again at 4:30 am, I still had a headache. I took some medicine, and I hope it’s better by the time I leave for work. While I usually work from home on Fridays, I’ll be working at the museum today. I have some meetings that will be best in person, though they could have been done virtually. The real reason I’m going in is because I have to go to my doctor’s office this afternoon, and his office is across the street from the university. If I’m going to have to drive in anyway, I might as well make it a day at the office. Regardless, I hope that this headache goes away because I’m supposed to go to dinner with a friend this evening, and I always look forward to spending time with her.
