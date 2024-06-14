Friday, June 14, 2024

Old Friends

I have a friend who will be visiting today. While the picture above is of two guys, that will not be the case with this friend. She’s a former curator who moved away, and while I talk to her regularly, it’s been a while since I’ve seen her. She’ll be at the museum this morning, and then we’ll go to lunch. I’m planning to take the afternoon off to just hang out with her and catch up. It will be a nice end to a long, busy week.
Anonymous said...

I will be on the coast today with the love of my life!! Probably not in the buff though!!

June 14, 2024 at 10:43 AM
Anonymous said...

Me gusta el hombre de la derecha, le amo.
José disfruta de esa buena compañía y que la comida sea deliciosa.
Descansa este fin de semana.

Ángel

June 14, 2024 at 7:26 PM

