Moment of Zen: Artists

Speaking of art, I have another image, but you’ll have to click “ Read more »” to see the rest of the post. I don’t often post frontal nudity unless I feel it is particularly artistic, but I find the image on the next page artistic in its own way.
In my opinion, this is what Michelangelo’s David would look like if he took a selfie…
…or a had photo shoot.
“Selfie David” is model Alurdun Finn.
“Photo Shoot David” is Caden Dior by @briankphotog.
Michelangelo’s Original David.
The above links are most definitely NSFW.
What an amazing likeness with Selfie David. Simply beautiful. Thank you for finding and posting this, Joe.
