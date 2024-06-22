Saturday, June 22, 2024

Moment of Zen: Artists


Speaking of art, I have another image, but you’ll have to click “ Read more »” to see the rest of the post. I don’t often post frontal nudity unless I feel it is particularly artistic, but I find the image on the next page artistic in its own way.

In my opinion, this is what Michelangelo’s David would look like if he took a selfie…

…or a had photo shoot.


“Selfie David” is model Alurdun Finn.

“Photo Shoot David” is Caden Dior by @briankphotog.

Michelangelo’s Original David.


The above links are most definitely NSFW.

Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

Susan said...

What an amazing likeness with Selfie David. Simply beautiful. Thank you for finding and posting this, Joe.

June 22, 2024 at 7:30 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)