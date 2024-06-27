Last night, I conducted four tours in two hours to about 60 high school students. That might not pound like a lot, but I talked for two hours straight. As soon as I finished with one group, the next was ready to go. At the museum, we are in the process of changing out exhibits and installing new ones, so there isn’t much to see. I had thought installations would be further along when I agreed to do the tours. So, I had to improvise and came up with the idea of giving the students a special “behind the scenes” tour. I showed the the process of transitioning from one exhibit to the next but also took them into our storage area where the majority of our collection is and show them some of our most unique items.
The kids were great, and I think they genuinely enjoyed the special “behind the scenes” tour. I think the adults who were guiding them enjoyed it just as much. Who doesn’t like being made to feel extra special, and I did my best to make sure they felt that way? And, who doesn’t like to see behind the scenes?
My new director was there because I was training her on giving tours. Someone has to do it if I’m not available, and I think everyone should be able to give tours. You never know when you’ll be the only person working in the museum when a dignitary shows up unexpectedly, and we are asked to give an impromptu tour.
I think my new director was suitably impressed, if nothing else because I was able to talk for two straight hours and at the volume of my “teacher’s voice.” I don’t often have to project my voice for that long without a break. My throat was so raw by the time we finished the tours. I’ll be lucky if I can talk today. My throat is feeling better, but there is still some lingering soreness. I wish I could take today off, but I have two very important meetings today that I can’t miss. Summer is supposed to be my slow time of year, and for the past couple of weeks, I’ve been busier than ever.
