WFH Friday

For various reasons, I have not taken a work from home Friday in over a month. Last week, I took a WFH day on Tuesday, but my last WFH day that fell on a Friday (my usual day) was back in April. I have some things to work on for a class I’ll be teaching on Monday, but this afternoon, I need to do some shopping for work. I need some supplies for this class, and on Sunday, I need to get some snacks for my students. The class is about four hours long, so they will need a break halfway through.
This week has been a good but busy week. My new director started on Monday, and so far so good. It’s only been a week, but it already seems that she is not only what I was hoping for in a new director, but also what we needed. I am feeling optimistic about this new era at the museum.
And, since I did not post an Isabella pic yesterday as I usually do on Thursdays, I thought I’d make up for it today with two pictures. I have a black faux fur throw blanket that I keep at the foot of my bed. I call it “Isabella’s Invisibility Cloak.” It’s the same color she is and if she doesn’t open her eyes or I’m not expecting her to be there, I don’t see her. It has caught me off guard a few times when the blanket suddenly moved as I walked by and two green eyes unexpectedly appeared. If I’d been looking directly at the blanket I’d have seen her there, but when I see it just in the periphery of my vision, I don’t notice her. The first time it happened, it actually made me jump, but I’m used to it now and usually scratch her little head or pet her as I walk by.
A glare showed up in the picture, but imagine that not being there. She’s naturally camouflaged.
And there are those pretty green eyes, though she looks a little peeved that I woke her up.
1 comment:
You do well to wake up Isabella; maybe she will understand that you shouldn't wake up or, on the contrary, she will wake you up earlier and earlier...
Post a Comment