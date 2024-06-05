“Craft”ing Mysteries

I can’t remember when I read the first of his books. It could have been in college, but mostly likely it was when I was in grad school, and I discovered that the local public library had a dozen or so gay mystery novels. I’d have never guessed that a public library in Mississippi would have any gay novels, especially not mysteries. I can only assume that someone in town had bought and read them and then donated them to the library.
It could have also been when I subscribed to the now defunct book of the month club, InsightOut Books, which introduced me to authors like Greg Herren and many other gay authors. I devoured all the gay books the library had and as many as I could afford from the book club. Contrary to present-day gay novels dominated by male/male romances and female authors, these books from the late 1990s and early 2000s, were almost always written by gay men. As a newly out man, this was a fascinating world to discover.
Like I said, I don’t know when I read the first of his books, but once I read the first in Michael Craft’s Mark Manning series, I was hooked. The series began with Flight Dreams in 1997. In the book, Mark Manning, and investigative journalist and the accidental detective in the novels, begins his gay awakening, which begins with a series of dreams after meeting and falling in love for the first time with the man of his dreams, architect Neil Waite. There was a mystery in there too, but I think the love story made these books special to me. The series continued with six more books. Eye Contact and Body Language were next, and the series concluded with Bitch Slap in 2004.
Craft was always a bit of a campy writer who injected a fair amount of humor into his books. This was typical of gay mysteries of the time with titles like Fred Hunter’s National Nancys and Capital Queers (terrible names but fun reads) and Mark Richard Zubro’s Tom and Scott series which features as main characters, a gay schoolteacher and his lover, a professional baseball player. Grad school stopped a lot of my reading for fun because I had a ton of history books to read for classes, but I usually had a stack of books to read throughout the summer months when I was not taking classes. Eventually research and writing my dissertation, my migraines, and teaching took up most of my time.
After Michael Craft concluded his Mark Manning Mysteries and his Claire Gray Mysteries (a somewhat spinoff of the Mark Manning mysteries and his first novel Rehearsing) in 2005, he seemed to have quit writing. A few months ago, I was telling Susan about these books, and she discovered he had begun publishing a new series in 2018 called the Mister Puss Mysteries which featured a talking cat. It’s the first of these, FlabberGassed, that I started reading last night. It’s different from his other mysteries, though it takes place in the fictional town of Dumont, Wisconsin, where the Mark Manning Mysteries concluded.
I wondered if I’d like the new series. In high school I’d read the The Cat Who… Series by Lillian Jackson Braun and the Mrs. Murphy Series by Rita Mae Brown, which both featured cats. (At the time, I did not realize that Rita May Brown was the iconic lesbian author who wrote Rubyfruit Jungle, which when published in 1973 was remarkable for its explicit portrayal of lesbianism). A bit of trivia, the television movie “Murder She Purred” starring the actress and talk show host Ricki Lake was based on Rita Mae Brown’s Mrs. Murphy Series. Though I had read these cat-based mysteries some 30 years or so ago (and how did I not realize I was gay?), I hesitated to read Craft’s Mister Puss Series, but I gave it a try last night, and while I was not far into it when I went to bed, I was hooked. Yes, a talking cat is strange, but the level of camp is so much fun and reminiscent of the first gay mysteries that I’d read for the first time over 20 years ago. I’m looking g forward to reading more, which I’m about to do before I get ready for work this morning.
