Saturday, June 29, 2024

Moment of Zen: Pride

Posted by at
Labels: ,

2 comments:

uvdp said...

Today is Gay Pride in Paris

June 29, 2024 at 9:11 AM
Joe said...

The first Gay Pride (2005?) I ever went to was in Paris, uvdp. I was in France doing a study abroad in the Loire Valley for a few weeks then a week in Paris. The day we arrived in Paris was the day of the Gay Pride Parade. It was a fabulous experience! I’ll never forget it.

June 29, 2024 at 9:18 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)