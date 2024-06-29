Moment of Zen: Pride

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Today is Gay Pride in Paris
The first Gay Pride (2005?) I ever went to was in Paris, uvdp. I was in France doing a study abroad in the Loire Valley for a few weeks then a week in Paris. The day we arrived in Paris was the day of the Gay Pride Parade. It was a fabulous experience! I’ll never forget it.
