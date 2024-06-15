Moment of Zen: Burgers 🍔

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Oh no, no burger! It's not dietetic! Prefer vegetables, eat less meat.
Once in a time burgers can be very nice to eat with frenchfries. In Montreal the best burger you can eat is at the Saloon in the gay village.A question of taste because in June 2022 I hosted a French man and I took him to the Saloon.Days after while he went to visite Montreal by himself (I was in bed because I caught the COVID) he came back saying he ate the best burger at Harvey's.... Harvey's burgers a good but compare to the Saloon's was a offense and a sin for me. For the frenchfries the best ones I ever tasted are made in Belgium and they're served with their kind of mayonaise which is delicious.
Hello Joe, Now don't get me started on burgers.It has been years since I have done fast food.But I do love a good classic burger and fries oh hell, through in a milkshake-old fashioned-and not one of those loaded with sugar. I have to sit down to eat and it better be in a restaurant-i.e. not a drive-through.I did a little research for you:Worthy Burger-- https://www.worthyvermont.com/Prohibition Pig-- https://www.prohibitionpig.com/I am sure folks at the college can let you in on a secret place that is only known to the locals. Those are the best. I did that when I was in Chicago. I was on the Miracle Mile and was ready for lunch. I popped into a store and asked where THEY would go for a good burger. I was led down a side street and behold a restaurant popped up. No tourists and one of the best burgers I have eaten. Happy burger hunting. You know we are expecting a review. Have a great weekend. Victor
