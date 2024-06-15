Saturday, June 15, 2024

Moment of Zen: Burgers 🍔

Sometimes, you just need a really good burger and maybe some fries.
Posted by at
Labels:

3 comments:

uvdp said...


Oh no, no burger! It's not dietetic! Prefer vegetables, eat less meat.

June 15, 2024 at 11:48 AM
JiEL said...

Once in a time burgers can be very nice to eat with frenchfries.
In Montreal the best burger you can eat is at the Saloon in the gay village.

A question of taste because in June 2022 I hosted a French man and I took him to the Saloon.
Days after while he went to visite Montreal by himself (I was in bed because I caught the COVID) he came back saying he ate the best burger at Harvey's....

Harvey's burgers a good but compare to the Saloon's was a offense and a sin for me.

For the frenchfries the best ones I ever tasted are made in Belgium and they're served with their kind of mayonaise which is delicious.

June 15, 2024 at 2:39 PM
VRCooper said...

Hello Joe,

Now don't get me started on burgers.

It has been years since I have done fast food.

But I do love a good classic burger and fries oh hell, through in a milkshake-old fashioned-and not one of those loaded with sugar.

I have to sit down to eat and it better be in a restaurant-i.e. not a drive-through.

I did a little research for you:

Worthy Burger-- https://www.worthyvermont.com/

Prohibition Pig-- https://www.prohibitionpig.com/

I am sure folks at the college can let you in on a secret place that is only known to the locals. Those are the best. I did that when I was in Chicago. I was on the Miracle Mile and was ready for lunch. I popped into a store and asked where THEY would go for a good burger. I was led down a side street and behold a restaurant popped up. No tourists and one of the best burgers I have eaten.

Happy burger hunting.

You know we are expecting a review.

Have a great weekend.

Victor

June 15, 2024 at 6:58 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)