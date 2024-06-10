Today is going to be a busy start to my week. I’m teaching a class first thing this morning. The class is supposed to last all morning. I was supposed to have a co-teacher for the class, but she tested positive for Covid over the weekend. Luckily, I have a contingency plan. If teaching has taught me nothing else, it has taught me to be flexible and adaptable.
After this morning’s class, I have to grab a quick lunch before I have to interview a job candidate. After that, I have at least three more job applications to look over. There are a few more things on today’s agenda, but needless to say, it will be a busy day.
Tomorrow, I will be working from home because I need to be at the museum on Friday when a former coworker will be coming by. At least it will probably a less hectic and less stressful day tomorrow while working from home.
