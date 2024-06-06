80 Years Ago

The Normandy landings were the landing operations and associated airborne operations on Tuesday, June 6, 1944 of the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during World War II. Codenamed Operation Neptune and often referred to as D-Day, it is the largest seaborne invasion in history. The operation began the liberation of France, and the rest of Western Europe, and laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front.
It’s more important than ever that we remember the sacrifices made to liberate Europe from the grips of fascism. While fascism in Spain and Portugal did not end with the Allied victory in Europe, it did end Italian and German fascism. With far right politicians are using violence, fear, and hatred to make political gains. Whether that is through outright lies and propaganda, changing to voting laws making it harder for people to vote, or passing laws to brainwash young minds by forbidding the teaching of history they disagree with, these right wing politicians are using the same tactics and rhetoric that led to the rise of fascism in Europe during the 1920s and 1930s. They completely ignore facts, twist the words of others, and believe laws only apply to other people.
During the Second World War, over 61 million soldiers and civilians died resisting fascism. We can’t allow fascist governments to gain control again. Remember the sacrifices made to liberate Europe. Remember the men who died in the largest seaborne invasion in history eighty years ago today.
France will be eternally grateful to the Allies ( American, English, Canadian... ) for having liberated it from the Nazis. Among these heroes there were frenchs : commandos Kieffer https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1er_Bataillon_de_Fusiliers_Marins_Commandos .
On this day, President Biden, King Charles III , german Chancellor Olaf Scholz and many presidents came to Normandy. The russians were not invited.
