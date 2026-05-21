The Quiet Days

There are days when I wake up knowing exactly what I want to write about, and then there are mornings like this one where my mind is mostly blank except for coffee, work, and the fact that I’m tired.
I’m working a half day today and a half day tomorrow from home before being off until Tuesday. Honestly, there’s not much else going on at the moment. No big plans. No exciting museum events. No deep philosophical thoughts before sunrise. Just another quiet morning in Vermont.
Maybe that’s not a bad thing.
Life has felt so busy lately that perhaps a few uneventful days are exactly what I need. Sometimes peace arrives disguised as routine: feeding Isabella, drinking coffee while the house is still quiet, going to work, and coming home without drama or exhaustion waiting at the door.
We spend so much time thinking life has to be exciting to matter. Social media certainly makes it seem that way. But most of life is lived in ordinary moments, and there is something comforting about that. Quiet days give us room to breathe.
So today may simply be a workday followed by another workday tomorrow. Then a few days to rest, recharge, and maybe do absolutely nothing important at all.
And honestly, that sounds pretty nice.
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