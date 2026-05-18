Monday Reality Check

I went to bed early last night because of a migraine. Unfortunately, when I woke up this morning, the migraine was still there and has only gotten worse the longer I’ve been awake. To make matters even worse, I woke up thinking it was Sunday…only to realize, to my horror, that it is actually Monday.
So today, I’m staying home, using a sick day, and going back to bed. Sometimes that’s just what you have to do.
I hope all of you have a much better start to your week than I have had so far.
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