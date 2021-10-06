I was sitting on my bed last night trying to decide what to write about today. My week is a lot of miscellaneous stuff. Yesterday, I taught a class that I usually teach once a year and then had a meeting to discuss the applicants for the job opening we have at the museum. Today, I really only have one thing: a doctor’s appointment. I think I am having an adverse reaction to one of my headache medicines, and I need to talk to my doctor to see if he thinks it is the medicine causing the problem or something else. It’s a sensitive and embarrassing issue, so it won’t be easy to discuss, but thankfully, I do feel comfortable enough with my doctor that I can discuss anything with him. But boy do I dread this conversation because it is going to be embarrassing. Then tomorrow, I have an appointment at the sleep clinic about my CPAP machine. Luckily, I don’t seem to have any appointments either away from work or at work. It should be an easy day (knock on wood).
Next week is going to be the really crazy week. Monday, I have a class that I’ve never taught before coming to the museum. I’m really not sure how that’s going to go, but I think there is a good possibility that it will go well. Tuesday, I have two medical appointments. One here in town for blood work, and one down at Dartmouth with the Headache Clinic. Wednesday, I am moderating a panel discussion, and you can never really know how those are going to go. In my experience, they never go quite like I hope they will. They have a life of their own. Then, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and Friday we will be conducting the virtual job interviews for the applicants we chose trying to narrow down five candidates to two or three to being to campus.
Hopefully, all will go smoothly, and no major problems or issues will arise.
No comments:
Post a Comment