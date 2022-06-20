Dinner Date

Saturday night, I had a date. I’d been chatting with this guy that I met on one of the dating apps, and we’d been chatting for about a week or two. He finally asked me out for dinner Saturday night. I agreed and we went to dinner at one of my favorite Italian restaurants. Normally, I order the Linguine Al Pescatore (scallops, mussels, and shrimp in a white wine tomato sauce), but it’s rarely a good idea to order something with linguine, spaghetti, or any other long noodle when you’re trying to look graceful while eating. So, I opted for a new item on the menu that I’d never tried before, Salmone Cucina (wood roasted salmon with artichokes, red peppers, lemon, and capers in a white wine sauce served with risotto). I love risotto and it can be eaten quite gracefully. I mention the food because it was the highlight of the date. Nothing else is really worth discussing. It turned out that we have little in common, and we just didn’t seem to go together very well at all. In fact, I was glad when it’s over. I don’t think he felt the same way, since he texted most of yesterday. I’m going to have to tell him though that I don’t really want to see him again. I just don’t think we are compatible. While sometimes opposites attract, but this is one where there seemed to be no common ground except we both like cats and dislike dogs, and we are single gay men. That is not enough to build a relationship on; I’m not even sure it’s would be worth pursuing a friendship.
Why can’t I just find a nice, normal gay (or bi, I have no problem with a guy being bi) who I get along with and conversations flow easily? Snow White sang “Someday My Prince Will Come,” but while her prince did come, it was a fairy tale. My life has never been a fairy tale.
