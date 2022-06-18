Moment of Zen: Isabella

Not a picture of Isabella but similar, and the guy is hot.
Worth of a moment of Zen, I’d say.
Six years ago today, I went to the Central Vermont Humane Society and picked out a beautiful black kitten named Bridget. I knew right away that I’d be changing her name, so I named her Isabella (I enjoy naming my cats after historic queens). I brought her home, and we’ve been together since then. I had been going through a very difficult time and was in a period of a deep and dark depression. Isabella helped pull me out of that darkness. I love her dearly, even if she never lets me sleep late.
Precious from Day 1, she has been a faithful companion.
⬆️ Isabella at just a few weeks old.⬆️
⬇️Isabella at a few years old.⬇️
⬆️A curious Isabella at my old apartment.⬆️
⬇️A curious Isabella at my new apartment.⬇️
⬆️An absolute beauty and she knows it.⬇️
