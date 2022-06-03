Today marks the beginning of Montpelier Pride Fest here in central Vermont. Since I moved to Vermont in 2015, Vermont Pride celebrations have usually been held in Burlington in September. That’s when the “big” parade is. Beginning last year, several towns had pride celebrations of their own, but in June. I believe Bennington and Rutland had pride festivities last year in June, and Montpelier had one in October. This year, Montpelier (and Central Vermont) are getting into the spirit during the traditional pride month in June. There will be festivities this weekend and next in Montpelier, Plainfield, and Barre.
I actually don’t plan to attend a lot of the pride festivities this year, but tonight I am going to see a place called Shakesqueer. From the description, which they just put up this week, it is a lesbian retelling of Romeo and Juliet set in Verona – “an apocalyptic late-stage capitalistic hellscape.” It’s Vermont, so the odds of it being a bit weird are high. Montpelier Pride Fest has a high probability of being an odd celebration. They don’t call Montpelier Mont-Peculiar for nothing.
Anyway, a friend of mine is coming with me. We’ll go out to dinner and then see the show. She thinks the description sounds fantastic. I’m remaining skeptical. We’ll see.
