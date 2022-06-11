Moment of Zen: Hiking 🥾

Vermont has a state wide biking and walking route called the Cross Vermont Trail that is under construction. The idea behind the project is to make a multi-use path the width of Vermont following the Winooski River and Wells River. There are a couple of sections near me, and one in particular that I have been enjoying walking. Considering that public nudity is legal in Vermont, I’d love to come across some of these guys on the path, but so far, I haven’t been that lucky. I’ll keep trying. If nothing else, it’s good exercise and the scenery along the river is beautiful.
It's time to relocate to Vermont! 😉
