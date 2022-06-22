Wednesday Update

For the past two days, I’ve been suffering from a major migraine, so I’m going to have to make this a brief post. However, I wanted to address something from Monday’s post about my date Saturday night. I read everyone’s advice about not making a judgment based on a first date. Though we don’t seem to have much in common, I am open to the possibility of a second date. With that said, I will say there were a few red flags, maybe they were caused by nervousness or just minor quirks. There were several things I did not say in Monday’s post because I think there too personal to discuss on my blog, but suffice to say, I will tread carefully. I’m continuing to converse with him over text, though I did not text much yesterday because I stayed in bed in a dark quiet room most of the day.
