For the most part, it was a good weekend. I still had a migraine on Saturday, but it wasn’t a bad one. I mostly just rested on Saturday and watched some TV. After a lazy Saturday, my Sunday morning was much more productive.
Isabella let me sleep until 5:30, and once I woke up, I fed her before taking a shower and getting dressed. I had breakfast at the local college, who has opened up their cafeteria to the public during the summer to serve breakfast. It was a wonderful breakfast of French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, tea, and OJ. It was absolutely delicious.
After that, I went to the grocery store and had to get gas afterwards. I think like everybody, the price of gas is killing me. When I got home, I put up my groceries, put on a load of laundry (I ended up doing two loads), loaded the dishwasher, cleaned the kitchen counters, took out the trash, and made lunch. That was enough for one day. 😂
It’s a good thing that I had no other plans. About mid afternoon, I developed a bad migraine that stuck with me for the rest of the day.
No comments:
Post a Comment