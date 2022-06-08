Finally, the new blinds for my apartment have come in. It’s been six weeks since I ordered them (I had been told 6-8 weeks), but they were delivered to the installers and are being installed this afternoon. I’m pretty excited. I’ve felt like I’ve been on display to all my neighbors without any window treatments. I put up some temporary coverings on the windows, but I’ve left some without anything so Isabella can see outside. I think what I’m most excited for is that I will no longer worry about anyone seeing me if I walk around my apartment naked or lounge on my couch in just my underwear. It’s really all about a little freedom in my apartment. The best part , though, is that these blinds are room-darkening blinds which I was told will block out most of the sunlight when I need darkness. This was an important feature because when I have migraines, I usually get very photosensitive and can’t stand much light around me.
I’m really looking forward to having these blinds installed. I took today off so that I can move the furniture out of the way to make it easier for them to install. Besides, there isn’t much going on at the museum, so I can easily take the time off. Most museums are busiest during the summer months, but because we are a university museum and there are no students on campus in the summer, no one really comes in. However, we are one of the few air conditioned buildings on campus, so once the temperatures get too hot, some people will bring their laptops and work in the museum instead of in their hot, stuffy offices.
