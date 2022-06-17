Pic of the Day

I saw a tweet with this pic that said, “Quand tu as eu trop chaud toute la journée et que tu n’as même pas pris le temps de te mettre entièrement nu…”
English translation: When you’ve been too hot all day and haven’t even taken the time to get fully naked…
My heart goes out to all those who’ve been suffering under extreme heat this week. Thankfully, we’ve been pretty mild in Vermont with only yesterday having a high of 80 and Saturday and Sunday having a high of 59. I do not miss the extreme heat and humidity of the South where the heat index was predicted to be 112 degrees.
