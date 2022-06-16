Not much happened yesterday. It was mostly a boring day. I had little to do at work, and I ended up going home early. I was nauseated yesterday for some reason, which was my excuse for going home early, but I was also bored out of my mind. When I got home, I watched the new episode of Obi Wan Kenobi on Disney+ and the LGBTQ+ comedy special Stand Out on Netflix. The comedy special was very hit or miss. There were 27 LGBTQ+ comedians, mostly lesbians and not many of them were that funny. The standouts were Margaret Cho, Matteo Lane, Tig Notaro, and Marsha Warfield. Some of the comics, I just found to be in poor taste or just not that funny. Eddie Izzard gave a crappy first half to his set, but the second half and the final punchline were funny.
The only other thing I did was have a long texting conversation with a good friend, and I texted back and forth with this guy who could be a possible future date. We’ll see if the date actually ever happens. Guys up here seem to want two things: a quick sexual encounter (which I can be in the mood for occasionally, but it rarely is any more than that) or they talk and talk and talk, but nothing ever happens and then one day they just quit responding interacting. This guy so far is just talking. He hasn’t even mentioned sex. Who knows what, if anything, will come of it. Then I talked on the phone to my friend Susan.
That was pretty much my day. I basically got two paragraphs out about nothing much happening.
