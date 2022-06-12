In His Own Image 🏳️‍🌈

So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.
—Genesis 1:27
I think all of us have heard more than once that we chose to be gay, but I, and I think most of not all gay people, know that this was not a choice for us. The only choice is to accept who we are or hide who we are. I guess there is also a third option: accept who we are but also hide who we are. The truth is “God created man (and woman) in His own image.” God is all things to all people. He’s every race, every gender, and every sexuality. He has to be, since we were created “in His own image.” Genesis 1:31 says “Then God saw everything that He had made, and indeed it was very good.” God was happy with His creation, and He took pride in his work. In the same way, we should recognize that the way God made us “was very good,” and we should be proud of how God created us. It is His gift to us.
My friend Rob sent me some quotations for Pride Month. My favorite is from Apple CEO Tim Cook:
Cook is right. We should be proud of being gay. We should be proud of all the gifts God has given us, including that we are gay. Once we accept that God is proud of his creation, that God created us in His image, and that God created us to be gay, then we can celebrate God’s gift to us. We all have talents and gifts bestowed upon us by God.
I believe that God created gay people to make the world a better place. If you look throughout history, you’ll see that some of the most talented people who ever live were gay. How dull and drab would this world be if there were no gay people in it? This month, and every month, we need to celebrate all of the wonderful things that LGBTQ+ people have created, and it’s all because God created us “in His own image.”
