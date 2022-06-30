Thought of the Day

If you’ve lived in the South, then chances are that at some point, you’ve eaten at a Waffle House. More than likely, especially if you were in college, it was after 2 am and you were not sober. It’s sort of a tradition. Waffle Houses are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. I don’t think they ever close u less there is a natural disaster that blows it away, but those little brick buildings are pretty sturdy. Of course the guy above is not in a Waffle House, but I saw a tweet from a guy in Alabama, Matt Mitchell, whose a pretty funny guy that said:
Matt is always funny, and he’s pretty spot on most of the time. He works with It’s a Southern Thing doing some do their comedy videos. I think most Waffle Houses have seen it all, and 5th just keep on keeping on. It’s sage advice. 😂
2 comments:
Joe, you're right re the Waffle House. Just about every Southern town or interstate stop has one. And those mornings in college when the Waffle House was THE place to go after midnight and you were drunk after a night out. 👍
I have many memories of late night visits to the Waffle House that use to be in Atlanta's Buckhead n'hood.
