Moment of Zen: My Morning Tea

"when I first wake up in the morning" you mean "when Isabella wake me up in the morning" (;
Morning Zen: Tea or CoffeeThe smell of freshly brewed coffee, and reading The New York Times on weekend mornings is definitely a Moment of Zen for me. The oddity of this preference comes during breakfast. I tend to always have a light herbal tea, and also with my evening dessert. Coffee seems to be more of a solo beverage; while tea pairs well with other other foods.Whether Tea or Coffee, it’s not a a rivalry like Coke & Pepsi.
You’ve got me there, uvdp. Although sometimes I wake up before she tries to wake me up, but I usually get out of bed at her insistence.
While I don’t like coffee in the morning (though I will sometimes have iced coffee), I always want coffee if I’m having dessert.
