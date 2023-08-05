Saturday, August 5, 2023

Moment of Zen: My Morning Tea

I rarely drink coffee when I first wake up in the morning, but I love a good hot cup of tea. I usually drink English Breakfast Tea.
uvdp said...

"when I first wake up in the morning" you mean "when Isabella wake me up in the morning" (;

August 5, 2023 at 6:16 AM
Anonymous said...

Morning Zen: Tea or Coffee
The smell of freshly brewed coffee, and reading The New York Times on weekend mornings is definitely a Moment of Zen for me.

The oddity of this preference comes during breakfast. I tend to always have a light herbal tea, and also with my evening dessert. Coffee seems to be more of a solo beverage; while tea pairs well with other other foods.

Whether Tea or Coffee, it’s not a a rivalry like Coke & Pepsi.

August 5, 2023 at 7:02 AM
Joe said...

You’ve got me there, uvdp. Although sometimes I wake up before she tries to wake me up, but I usually get out of bed at her insistence.

August 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM
Joe said...

While I don’t like coffee in the morning (though I will sometimes have iced coffee), I always want coffee if I’m having dessert.

August 5, 2023 at 7:31 AM

