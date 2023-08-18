Friday, August 18, 2023

TGIF

I’m so happy it’s Friday. It wasn’t that it’s been a particularly difficult week, because it hasn’t. However, I’m looking forward to dinner with a friend tonight. Sometimes, it’s just nice to put on a nice outfit and go out. Plus, we are going to one of my favorite restaurants, Waterworks. It’s always been my opinion that Vermont doesn’t have many outstanding restaurants, but this one is nice. Waterworks is in an old textile mill overlooking the Winooski River. Not only does it have a great view but also a great atmosphere. I can’t wait.
4 comments:

uvdp said...

The restaurant looks nice https://www.tripadvisor.fr/Restaurant_Review-g57475-d7372552-Reviews-Waterworks_Food_Drink-Winooski_Vermont.html and it is much appreciated.
The card is appetizing .
Be careful, do not drink too much and do not fall into the river which looks dangerous to me.

August 18, 2023 at 9:57 AM
Jeff said...

Enjoy and have fun!!

August 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM
Joe said...

I won’t drink too much or fall in, uvdp. However, they have a wonderful wine, Henri Perrusset Mâcon Farges Chardonnay, that is probably my favorite thing about this restaurant, and the Lobster & Shrimp Scampi is pretty tasty too.

August 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM
Joe said...

Thanks, Jeff.

August 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM

