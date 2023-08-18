I’m so happy it’s Friday. It wasn’t that it’s been a particularly difficult week, because it hasn’t. However, I’m looking forward to dinner with a friend tonight. Sometimes, it’s just nice to put on a nice outfit and go out. Plus, we are going to one of my favorite restaurants, Waterworks. It’s always been my opinion that Vermont doesn’t have many outstanding restaurants, but this one is nice. Waterworks is in an old textile mill overlooking the Winooski River. Not only does it have a great view but also a great atmosphere. I can’t wait.
4 comments:
The restaurant looks nice https://www.tripadvisor.fr/Restaurant_Review-g57475-d7372552-Reviews-Waterworks_Food_Drink-Winooski_Vermont.html and it is much appreciated.
The card is appetizing .
Be careful, do not drink too much and do not fall into the river which looks dangerous to me.
Enjoy and have fun!!
I won’t drink too much or fall in, uvdp. However, they have a wonderful wine, Henri Perrusset Mâcon Farges Chardonnay, that is probably my favorite thing about this restaurant, and the Lobster & Shrimp Scampi is pretty tasty too.
Thanks, Jeff.
Post a Comment