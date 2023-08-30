So It Begins…

First, you’ll never see students on my campus dressed this way. Maybe if they are on the swim or dive team, but they they wouldn’t be out on campus like this. Rarely do I ever see guys without their shirts. It’s probably the only thing I miss about campuses in the South.
Anyway, my first class seemed to go well yesterday, and I think I have a good group of students. It’s a small class, but once o get them all more comfortable in the class, I think we’ll get some good discussions going. I have my second class tomorrow, and then I’ll be teaching various classes nearly all day every day for the next two weeks. As I said the other day, it will slow down some after September, but it’s a marathon over the next month. After that, it will be a series of sprints for the rest of the semester. At least I get a three day weekend to rest before the “marathon” begins.
