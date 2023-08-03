Life’s Journey

Just some sage advice for the day:
“Always look at what you have left. Never look at what you have lost.” — Robert H. Schuller
“Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” — Robert Breault
“In a forest of a hundred thousand trees, no two leaves are alike. And no two journeys along the same path are alike.” — Paulo Coelho
“Pursue some path, however narrow and crooked, in which you can walk with love and reverence.” — Henry David Thoreau
"You never swim twice in the same river." Héraclite
