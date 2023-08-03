Thursday, August 3, 2023

Life’s Journey

Just some sage advice for the day:

“Always look at what you have left. Never look at what you have lost.” — Robert H. Schuller

 

“Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” — Robert Breault

 

“In a forest of a hundred thousand trees, no two leaves are alike. And no two journeys along the same path are alike.”  —  Paulo Coelho

 

“Pursue some path, however narrow and crooked, in which you can walk with love and reverence.” — Henry David Thoreau

Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

uvdp said...

"You never swim twice in the same river." Héraclite

August 3, 2023 at 9:18 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)