It’s Wednesday, or Hump Day, but sadly, no one is humping me. 😂 I’m ready for this week to be over with and I only work half a day on Monday. My migraine seems to be better this morning, but I had to leave work early Monday and stayed home yesterday. Even with my headache better, I did not want to get out of bed, but alas, I need to go to work today. Not because I have anything to do at work, but I need to go to the pharmacy at lunch and pick up some prescription refills. If I’m going to drive into town, o might as well also work, or at least sit at my desk and appear to work.
I’m other news, I found out that I did not get the job I’d interviewed for a week or so ago. They decided to go with someone with more experience at a “high traffic” historic site. I can understand that as my museum numbers our visitors in the thousands while they measure theirs in millions. It was probably the nicest rejection email I’ve ever received. The director said she wish it could be better news as she enjoyed meeting me and getting the chance to chat. I thought that was pretty nice. As a friend of mine said, “It's their loss, and a big one.” I’m not so sure that’s true, but I think I’d have been very good at the job.
