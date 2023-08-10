It Must Be Thursday…

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
“This must be Thursday,” said Arthur to himself, sinking low over his beer. “I never could get the hang of Thursdays.”—Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
It is Friday eve!
Thursday: Isn’t it Really Friday?Throughout my entire professional life of more than 30 years, Thursday’s have been always signified the an unofficial end of the work week. By 2pm, most office workers are starting to migrate into a “coast” mode. Whether private industry, public service, or higher education, nothing of any real importance happens on Friday. It’s almost like waiting for a delayed flight — just killing time until the gate call for boarding.During the past three years of work from home, it became obvious to me that after lunch on Thursdays, the office work week was done! Friday’s had become little more than a time to purge emails, fiddling with my outlook calendar, login to another “show & tell” pointless Zoom project update meetings, or return phone calls to colleagues — who were sitting at home shopping online, or updating their social media accounts.Alternately, my friends who work in “essential” services or skill trades really WORK on Fridays — most Saturdays, too. Office folk are another story. We “insiders” know that the weekend starts on Thursday, and Friday’s are little more than a ceremonial payroll day. Have doubts: Try calling a government office, college, nonprofit, health insurance provider, or a public official on a Friday. All you’ll get is voicemails.As you mentioned yesterday, Wednesday is widely considered a “hump-day” because everyone knows the weekend mentally starts tomorrow.Peace!
PS: Apologies for all the typos; on the commuter rail heading to work.
Anonymous, I really wish that Bernie Sander plan for a 32 hour work week would become a reality. Back in May, he tweeted his plan:"It's time for us to move to a 32-hour work week with no loss in pay. Technology and worker productivity has exploded in recent years. That transformation should benefit all, not just the few. It should create more time for friends, for family, for rest, and for relaxation." @BernieSandersAlso, I chose Fridays for my work from home day so Thursdays would be the "end" of my workweek.
Hon, I don't ever expect comments to be without a typo or two. You'll definitely see them in mine. It's especially true when I try to comment from my cellphone's browser.
