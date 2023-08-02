Indicted…Again

Former President Donald Trump was indicted yesterday. It wasn’t the first time, nor is it likely to be the last. Yesterday’s indictment was specifically for several crimes associated with conspiring to defraud Americans about the 2020 election (conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to disenfranchise voters, and conspiring and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding). Each of these indictments is a sad day for the country. Last night, I was watching news coverage about the indictments, and one of the commentators was so giddy, like a child on Christmas morning, that it was disturbing. I know a lot of people will rejoice over the series of indictments against Trump, and I am happy he is facing consequences for his complete disregard for the rule of law. However, I also think each of these indictments are also an indictment of the American people.
Trump never received a majority of the popular vote, but it still shows that there are a large number of Americans who do not care about the laws of this country or their fellow Americans but care only about having control over others. Supporters of candidates like Trump, Ron DeSantis, or Greg Abbott don’t measure the success of these politicians on what they have done for them but what they have done against those they hate, whether that means someone of a different race or sexuality (among numerous other groups because these same people strive on their hatred of those not like them).
Furthermore, I’m not going to rejoice just yet over Trump receiving his comeuppance, because indictments are only the beginning. I will rejoice (if you can even call it that) only when he has been convicted and sent to prison. As one commentator said last night, that’s a long way away. Even if he’s convicted, it will be a long process, and sadly, Trump is likely not going to prison until he’s exhausted all of his appeals, if he is ever sentenced to prison time in the first place.
The saddest part of all of this is not only that it shows that democracy in the United States is broken, but that there will still be Trump supporters who will still be Trump supporters when he’s proven guilty and escorted to prison. They’ll see this as purely political. This is a dark period of American democracy. The fact that a Trump was ever elected in the first place shows how broken the United States is. History will not look kindly on Americans of this era. The question we need to worry most about is: Will American democracy survive this era?
4 comments:
Dr. Franklin was right: “A republic, madam, if you can keep it.”
Yes to all you said, Joe. I too watched news coverage last night. For me, the most telling comment I heard was when Rachel Maddow said at the start that the question future generations will ask is not how could a former President be indicted, but how was this man ever elected President?
Franklin was a very wise man.
Susan, I was thinking the exact same thing as I was writing this. That's a large reason why I think this is a major battle for the validity of our Constitution and for democracy.
“Drain the (Washington) swamp” was Trump’s campaign motto pledge n 2016. Well, the only reason that the Former President wanted to “drain the swamp” is to prevent him from being held accountable by honest and law abiding civil service career veterans.
Let us be reminded of the quote from the Gettysburg address that the Trump zealots don’t revere:
“…that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Lincoln’s ideal are now being threatened by jingoistic, ideas of MAGA mania that claims to want to “SAVE America.” The greatest threats to America is their MAGA mindset of corruption, lawlessness and blatant disregard to the rules of law. The US Constitution, and the institutions of governments exist to for reason: to safe guard “we the people” from despotic politicians, who have self-serving ambitions.
Donald Trump, and all his agents should be held accountable. The same justice system that applies to weak, poor, and voiceless ought to apply to the MAGA nuts.
Post a Comment