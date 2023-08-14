It’s Monday, and I’m taking a vacation day. I’d had a few things I needed to do on Saturday but just didn’t feel like actually doing them. So, I decided to take today off and do what needed to be done today. I still don’t want to do anything, and I’d rather just be back in bed, which I may do for a bit before get going today.
I’m only up right now because Isabella insisted on being fed, yet she was being finicky and refused to eat what I gave her. Some days, she won’t leave a morsel and other, she won’t eat at all. I wish she could either talk, or I could read her mind. It would make satisfying her much easier.
Neither Fridays nor Mondays: Both are Equally Challenging…
In one last week’s post, the topic of working on Fridays was broached. One guest reply surmised that Thursday was little more than “FRIDAY Eve”. In that same logical vein, Monday are little more than a sort of “Black Friday” during the summer months.
The anxiety and stress of going back to work on Monday was best captured by psychological phrase: “the Sunday Neurosis”. The dread of returning to the office, and the sense of meaningless of certain routines is real. The philosopher Albert Camus’ work entitled “The Myth of Sisyphus” (1942) is devoted to
the theme of pointless daily labors, and it’s estrangement from meaning and purpose.
As I ride the commuter rail day-after-day, my thoughts question what the sanity of why I need to be in the office. I guess it’s the price of being senior level mngt role. Nothing happens on Mondays that can't be rescheduled anytime Tuesday thru Thursday.
Enough said; my rail stop is coming up. Wellness to All for a joyful Monday.
