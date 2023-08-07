Rain and Migraines

We are expecting rain from today until Wednesday, which is most likely the reason why I’ve had a migraine all weekend. My migraine actually woke me up twice in the night last night. I was hoping I would wake up this morning and it would be better. And maybe it is a little, but it definitely has not gone away. I’d like to call in sick today but unless it get worse before it’s time to leave, I’ll probably go in and at least try to work this morning.
I hate my migraines, and I really hate that they are so affected by atmospheric changes. Vermont had gotten a lot of rain this summer which has proved to be a real problem. I wish we could have at least a week of nice sunny weather. Vermont needs a break from the rain so we can finally dry out after the floods a few weeks ago. The standing water causes more issues than just saturating the ground and not allowing any place for more rain to go. It also means an infestation of mosquitoes. I feel like I can’t leave my apartment without spraying myself down with insect repellent. I hate mosquitoes!
