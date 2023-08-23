Some days I wake up and ask myself, “Can’t I just stay in bed? Do I actually have to deal with people today?” Of course, the answer is that no matter much I may want the answers to be different, the answers are almost always “No, you can’t” and “Yes, you do.”
So, I drag myself out of bed and feed Isabella who had provided the answers for the earlier questions, but for slightly different reasons. She answers the first question with, “Meow meow MEOW,” which translates to, “Feed me NOW!” She answers the second question with “Meow meow meow…” which translates to, “You have to go to work so I can go back to sleep and you can earn the money to be able to feed me.”
Yes, I’m being silly, but some days that happens when it’s too early in the morning.
