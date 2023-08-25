Sleepy Friday

I woke up around 2:30 this morning and could not go back to sleep, so I finally got out of bed sometime around 3:30 am. I was up for a bit and decided not to eat breakfast just yet and wait until later in the morning to do so. I tried to find something to watch, but nothing was interesting me. Eventually around 4:30 I turned on the local news. Finally around 5:00 am, I fell back to sleep on the couch. I woke up just enough to turn off the TV. I woke up just before 6:00 am, wrote this, and now I’m going back to bed. Thank goodness this is a work from home day.
