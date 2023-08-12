Saturday, August 12, 2023

Pic of the Day

I had to go get my oil changed today. Too bad I couldn’t have paid these two guys to do it. I’d have made it worth their while.
Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

JiEL said...

LOL! When in French (I don't know if it's the usual in English) we say «I'm going to have my oil changed» it means I'm going to wank or get wanked and ejaculate...

So, I now can imagine those two doing me an «oil change» anytime.. LOL !

August 12, 2023 at 8:18 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)