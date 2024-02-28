Random Memory

Years ago, back when I was in graduate school and living in Mississippi, I remember I was at a CVS and across the street there was a shirtless guy sitting on a motorcycle. I am not particularly a fan of motorcycles. (I think they are loud and annoying, and my brother-in-law has spent money on his motorcycles that should have been going to clothes or other necessities for his wife and kids. However, that’s getting off on a tangent, and I don’t really want to offend anyone who’s a motorcycle enthusiast.) On that particular day, which was probably twenty years ago, I just remember how hot and sexy that guy looked in his motorcycle. I know it’s dangerous to ride without wearing more protective clothing and a helmet, but damn, did seeing that shirtless guy with a fantastic body get my motor revving. I remember the motorcycle he was on is what we usually called a “crotch rocket.” If you’re unfamiliar with the term, crotch rocket is slang for a racing-style motorcycle, a sport bike, with an aerodynamic body shape that keeps the rider leaning forward and down. Below is a picture of a “crotch rocket” and one of the sexiest models in history, Pietro Boselli. The picture below reminds me of the guy I saw that day.
That guy was subject of my nighttime fantasies for years, and as you might be able tell from this post, it’s a memory that has stayed with me. It’s funny how a memory that was probably only a few minutes in time can be something that turns you on for many years to come.
Do you have a sexy memory like that, one that was only momentary but stayed with you for years afterwards? What was it?
No comments:
Post a Comment