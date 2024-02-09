Sunny Week ☀️

We do not get an abundance of sunshine in Vermont, but this last week has been different. It has been sunny each day this week beginning on Sunday. It won’t last long. The clouds will roll in tonight and stay for the next week. There will be some clouds this morning, but they should clear out by this afternoon and allow for another sunny day today. The sun has been a mood lifter for many people in Vermont. The forecast shows that the sun might return next Saturday, but Valentine’s will most likely be a cloudy day and cold day, not that I much care about Valentine’s Day since it will just be me and Isabella.
Have a wonderful weekend, everyone!
Here Comes the Sun: Finally?!?!
Another brisk morning here in the metro DC area (40°). It’s suppose to reach near 70° & sunny for much of the day and weekend.
Sometimes, I think the weather forecasts are a bit overly optimistic. Coming from upstate NY, folks tend to be naturally a bit more jaded about great weather predictions. It’s more of a “wait-n-see” mindset; then, hopefully you’ll just be pleasantly surprised if the forecast is even half-ass correct.
Metro DC has a large college age population and multitude of young professionals. The sidewalk food vendors were out yesterday despite the temperatures barely reaching 60°. These folks flocked to the hotdog, hamburger and burrito stands.
Yes, it was nice to finally see some blue sky and feel the warmth of sun yesterday; but at middle age, I am not quite ready to totally shed my sweater or spring jacket in mid-February.
Enjoy the Sun and respite of warmth — for now. My metro stop is coming up. Peace & Wellness to all for a safe, dry, and sunny wknd.
