Monday, February 5, 2024

Pic of the Day

Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

JiEL said...

I could do hin laundry all my life and even more if he waits naked like this.
He could be served at the rinse cycle and I could dry him so nicely...

February 5, 2024 at 8:26 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)