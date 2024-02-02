Woodchucks

“In Vermont, the term woodchuck means someone who was born here.”
“...Second- or third-generation Vermonters.”
“Basically redneck or hillbilly…”
“...A country person who, who literally chucked wood. I mean, they heated with wood.”
“Woodchuck is somebody that is very comfortable with machinery and guns and trucks.”
“Someone who, either real or perceived, has some sort of a relationship with the land.”
“...Grow their own food if they can, do their own plumbing, do their own wiring, do their own heating. In part because, well, when I first moved here, there wasn’t anyone else to do it.”
The term “flatlander” is easier to understand: Vermont is the Green Mountain State (Ver, from the French word for green, vert; and -mont from mountain.) Therefore, anyone not from Vermont is from flat land, though it’s a stretch as the Northeast has a lot of mountains.
If you’re wondering what an actual woodchuck is, it’s another name for a groundhog, of which, Vermont has plenty, and most people consider them a pest. I have several that live around my apartment. I see them quite regularly. So since today is Groundhog Day, (or maybe Woodchuck Day in Vermont) I thought I’d give you a little Vermont trivia.
No comments:
Post a Comment