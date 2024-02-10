Moment of Zen: Football

Tomorrow is the Super Bowl. Originally, I had not planned to watch the game, not even for the commercials because I really do not enjoy professional sports, especially the NFL. However, my friend Susan, who I turned into an unlikely football fanatic, convinced me to at least watch for the commercials. However, with that being said, I got a look at the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Let’s just say, Brock Purdy is awfully damn “purty” (nonstandard spelling of pretty used to represent dialect speech).
Purdy has a pretty great story. He played football at Iowa State University before he was selected by the 49ers with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, becoming that year's Mr. Irrelevant. He was the 49ers third string quarterback before the starting and backup quarterbacks were injured last season. This season, he was made the starting quarterback and has taken the 49ers to the Super Bowl. He went from Mr. Irrelevant in 2022 to Mr. Relevant in 2024.
Purdy’s smile is so cute.
No comments:
Post a Comment